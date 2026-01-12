Donald Trump Declares Himself 'Acting President' Of Venezuela in Viral Post

On 11 January 2026, United States President Donald Trump posted on social media describing himself as the “Acting President of Venezuela.” This announcement followed the capture and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces on 3 January 2026. The Venezuelan Supreme Tribunal of Justice subsequently ordered Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to assume the role of acting president, while Trump stated that the U.S. would temporarily oversee Venezuela’s administration and oil resources.