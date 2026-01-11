Iran Protests Death Toll Reaches 116, Trump Reiterates Threat of Military Action

advertisement
Protests in Iran have continued for over two weeks, with demonstrators demanding an end to clerical rule and facing a forceful crackdown by authorities. The death toll has risen to at least 116, and thousands have been detained. The government has imposed a nationwide internet blackout, severely restricting communication and information flow. Tensions have escalated further as Iranian officials issue warnings to the United States and Israel regarding potential military intervention.
According to The Hindu, Iranian authorities have labelled protesters as “enemies of God,” a charge that carries the death penalty. The Attorney General, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, made this statement on state television, intensifying the government’s stance against demonstrators. The internet blackout, now lasting over 60 hours, has been described by monitoring groups as a deliberate attempt to conceal the extent of the crackdown and violence.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that both the United States and Israel would become “legitimate targets” if Washington launches a military strike. Ghalibaf stated, “In the event of a US military attack, both Israel and US military and shipping centers will be our legitimate target.” The warning was delivered during a session in parliament where lawmakers chanted anti-American slogans.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the internet blackout has surpassed 60 hours, with Netblocks reporting that the censorship measure poses a direct threat to the safety and well-being of Iranians. The blackout has made it increasingly difficult to verify reports of violence and casualties from outside the country. Activists have reported at least 116 deaths, while state media continues to portray the situation as under control.
Iran’s parliament convened to address the ongoing unrest, with lawmakers chanting slogans in support of the government and against the United States. During the session, parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reiterated that any US attack would result in retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military bases in the region.
“In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centers, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets,” Ghalibaf said, according to session reports.
Following recent remarks by US President Donald Trump expressing support for Iranian protesters and hinting at possible intervention, Israel has reportedly placed its security forces on high alert. Sources indicate that Israeli authorities are closely monitoring the situation for any signs of US military action in Iran.
Protesters have continued to gather in major cities despite the risks, with reports of demonstrations in Tehran, Mashhad, and other urban centers. Amid these developments, US President Donald Trump’s approval ratings remain under scrutiny, with recent polls showing a net negative rating as tensions with Iran and other international issues persist.
“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” President Trump stated on social media, as quoted in multiple reports.
International reactions have included condemnation of the Iranian government’s use of force against protesters. Foreign ministers from Australia, Canada, and the European Union have issued statements supporting the right to peaceful protest and denouncing arbitrary arrests and violence. Human rights groups have alleged that security forces have killed and injured numerous protesters, with thousands reportedly detained since the unrest began.
Despite the government’s efforts to suppress information, activists and exiled opposition leaders have continued to call for demonstrations and international support. Coverage revealed that Reza Pahlavi, the exiled opposition leader, urged Iranians to persist in their protests and assured them of global solidarity.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.