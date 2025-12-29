Tripura Student Anjel Chakma Dies After Brutal Racial Attack In Dehradun

advertisement
Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, died on 26 December 2025 after being attacked in Dehradun on 9 December. The attack occurred when Chakma and his younger brother were confronted by a group of six individuals, resulting in severe injuries to Chakma. Five suspects have been arrested, while one remains absconding. The incident has led to widespread condemnation and calls for justice from officials and the public.
According to The Indian Express, Chakma was attacked after being subjected to racial slurs, including being called “Chinese” and “momo.” Despite him clarifying that he was from Tripura and an Indian citizen, the group continued to taunt him and his brother. The confrontation escalated, leading to Chakma being stabbed when he intervened to protect his sibling.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Chakma’s father, Tarun Chakma, described the attack as brutal, stating that his son was assaulted with knives and blunt objects. He also alleged that the police initially delayed registering the FIR, only doing so after intervention from student unions and senior officers. The family has demanded strict punishment for those responsible.
The article added, Chakma’s last words before the attack were, “We are not Chinese... We are Indians. What certificate should we show to prove that?” The attackers responded with violence, and Chakma was critically injured with a sharp object and a kadaa. He was hospitalised for 17 days before succumbing to his injuries.
The report highlighted, the police registered the FIR on 12 December, two days after the complaint was filed. Arrests were made on 14 December. The main accused, Yagya Raj Awasthi, is still at large, and a reward has been announced for information leading to his arrest. The incident has prompted protests in Tripura and calls for policy-level interventions to address racism.
“He was a bright student. His family is not particularly wealthy; a typical middle-class family like many others in Tripura. He took a student loan to study MBA in Uttarakhand and was about to sit for his final semester exams on December 10, just a day after he was beaten horribly by men who looked at his racial identity more than him. We want strong punishment for the culprits so no other family has to bear the loss that we had to,” said Momen Chakma, Anjel’s uncle.
The investigation included reviewing CCTV footage and gathering witness statements as the report noted. Police confirmed that murder charges were added after Chakma’s death, and two juveniles involved were sent to a correctional home. The authorities have stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused.
This report mentioned, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma condemned the incident, calling it “heartbreaking and unacceptable.” He emphasised that people from the Northeast are as Indian as any other citizen and called for the perpetrators to be punished.
“Racial violence must not be tolerated. People from the North East are as Indian as every citizen of this country. Racism should never be normalised, and the perpetrators must be punished,” said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have both assured that justice will be delivered the news report said.
Community members and student groups have organised protests and demanded accountability the article mentioned. The case has drawn national attention to the issue of racial discrimination faced by Indians from the Northeast in other parts of the country, with calls for systemic reforms and stronger legal protections.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.