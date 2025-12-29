Tripura Student Anjel Chakma Dies After Brutal Racial Attack In Dehradun

“He was a bright student. His family is not particularly wealthy; a typical middle-class family like many others in Tripura. He took a student loan to study MBA in Uttarakhand and was about to sit for his final semester exams on December 10, just a day after he was beaten horribly by men who looked at his racial identity more than him. We want strong punishment for the culprits so no other family has to bear the loss that we had to,” said Momen Chakma, Anjel’s uncle.