Tripura Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das Resigns From Post

In a sudden political development, Tripura Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das on Thursday, 2 September resigned from his post citing "personal reasons", a top official said.



Tripura assembly Secretary Bishnu Pada Karmakar, confirming the unexpected development, told IANS that Das submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen.



Das is a former CPI-M leader who joined the BJP in 2016 and was elected to the state assembly in the 2018 polls on a saffron party ticket from the western Tripura's Pratapgarh assembly segment.