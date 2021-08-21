Tripura Congress Chief Pijush Biswas Resigns, 'Quits Politics'

"After 2016, the district- and block-level committees were either defunct or inactive. Several state committee leaders were also not active," a senior party leader told IANS refusing to be named.



Former Tripura state Congress President and Royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barmanm, who was also known to be a close friend of Rahul Gandhi, had quit the party in 2019 over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) issue and he subsequently formed a tribal-based party 'TIPRA Motha'.



Biswas is the fifth important Congress leader in the northeastern states – Assam, Manipur, and Tripura – to quit the party in the past three months.



Four-time Congress legislator and prominent Assam tea garden leader Rupjyoti Kurmi and two-time Assam Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain had recently deserted the party and joined the BJP.



In Manipur, state party president Govindas Konthoujam, a six-time MLA and former minister in the Congress-led government in the northeastern state, resigned from the party and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party last month.