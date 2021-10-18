TMC Leader Babul Supriyo Likely to Resign as Asansol MP on Tuesday

Earlier, just after joining Trinamool Congress, Supriyo had made it clear that he would not hold MP post as it would be immoral as he was elected MP of Asansol on BJP ticket and he is no more in BJP.

Supriyo, who joined Trinamool Congress on 18 September had earlier announced that he would resign once he got the appointment with the Speaker.

Though there are some examples that MPs and MLAs do not leave their post even after quitting the party. However, nearly a month after, the former union minister is likely to resign on Tuesday.

Babul won from Asansol parliamentary constituency twice – in 2014 and in 2019. He also became Union Minister-of-State in the Narendra Modi ministry but things started to go the other way round and he was dropped in the cabinet reshuffle.

After that he announced to quit politics overnight and within a few days, he joined the TMC.

(Published in arrangement with IANS)