Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Maharashtra, Pilot Dies, Trainee Injured

Locals gather near the site after a helicopter crashed in Jalgaon district, 16 July.
(Photo: PTI)
A pilot was killed and a trainee pilot was injured as a brand-new training aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed on Friday, 16 July in a remote field near Chopda village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, officials said.
"The incident occurred around 4 pm when the light training aircraft suddenly came crashing down, killing the pilot instantly and injuring the student," villagers informed the police and district authorities.
The aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academic of Aviation, linked with the reputed Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVPKM)'s group of educational institutions in Mumbai.
Patel, who is also a BJP legislator, said that the aviation academy is shifting the injured woman to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle, for treatment of her fractures.
