Top Lashkar Commander Among 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Pulwama

A top commander of the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was among the three killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday, 14 July.



"One more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," said a tweet from the J&K Police.

The police identified the LeT terrorist as Aijaz alias Abu Huraira and said he was from Pakistan. Aijaz was killed along with two local terrorists during the encounter.