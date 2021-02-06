Lashkar-e-Mustafa Terrorist Arrested in Jammu: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday, 6 February, said the chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa terror organisation, Hidayatullah Malik, was arrested from Jammu in a joint operation by Jammu & Anantnag police, news agency ANI reported.

According to the police, Lashkar-e-Mustafa is an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir.

Jammu SSP Shridhar Patil told news agency ANI that Malik, who is a categorised terrorist, was arrested near Kunjwani in Jammu. A pistol and a grenade were recovered from his possession. Patil further said that Malik attacked police personnel during his arrest.

According to Jammu’s Police Media Centre’s Twitter handle, legal proceedings against the arrested and a probe into the matter have been initiated. From information based on preliminary questioning, it was revealed that the terror outfit was planning to conduct an attack in Jammu.