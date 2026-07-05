Delhi Court Rejects Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Bail Pleas in 'Delhi Riots' Case

On 4 July 2026, a Delhi court dismissed the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

The court cited its obligation to follow a Supreme Court order from January 2026, which set specific conditions for reconsidering bail. Both Khalid and Imam have been in custody for over five years under charges related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).