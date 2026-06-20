17 Years Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Alleged Suicide in Ahmedabad

According to The Indian Express, the student was found with severe injuries from a fall at his residential building. A resident discovered him around 12:45 am and called for medical assistance, but he was declared dead by paramedics upon arrival. The police stated that the student had recently passed Class 12 and was preparing for the NEET re-exam scheduled for 21 June. No suicide note was recovered, and the student’s uncle informed authorities that he had not expressed any academic or exam-related distress.