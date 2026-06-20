17 Years Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Alleged Suicide in Ahmedabad

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A 17-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination died by suicide in the Tragad area of Ahmedabad on 18 June 2026. The incident occurred just days before the scheduled re-test, which was mandated after the original exam was cancelled due to a paper leak. The student lived with his mother and younger brother, while his father resides in Surat. Police have initiated an investigation and registered an accidental death report.
According to The Indian Express, the student was found with severe injuries from a fall at his residential building. A resident discovered him around 12:45 am and called for medical assistance, but he was declared dead by paramedics upon arrival. The police stated that the student had recently passed Class 12 and was preparing for the NEET re-exam scheduled for 21 June. No suicide note was recovered, and the student’s uncle informed authorities that he had not expressed any academic or exam-related distress.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, this case is among at least 11 reported suicides of NEET aspirants nationwide following the exam’s cancellation and the announcement of a re-test. Police records and family accounts indicate that many students have experienced significant pressure related to the uncertainty and disruption caused by the paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation continues to probe the circumstances surrounding the leak and its aftermath.
In the days leading up to the re-examination, official advisories were issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), urging students to remain calm and seek support if experiencing stress. The NTA emphasised that the exam would proceed as scheduled and highlighted the availability of mental health helplines for those in need. The agency also appealed to parents and teachers to avoid spreading unverified information that could increase anxiety among candidates.
Police in Ahmedabad have seized the student’s laptop as part of their ongoing investigation following standard procedures. Security measures for the NEET re-exam have been intensified across Gujarat, with police and Central Armed Police Forces deployed at examination centres. Authorities are also monitoring social media and messaging platforms to prevent the spread of rumours and ensure the integrity of the examination process.
“The boy’s maternal uncle said he had passed Class 12 and had given the previous NEET examination, which was cancelled. In self-assessment, he had counted on scoring well. He was also set to give the NEET re-exam on June 21,” Assistant Commissioner of Police D V Rana stated.
Broader concerns about student well-being have been raised in the wake of multiple suicides linked to the NEET exam’s cancellation and re-test as coverage revealed. Families and officials have cited emotional distress and uncertainty as contributing factors, though investigations are ongoing in each case to determine specific causes.
Student advocacy and political leaders have also drawn attention to the pressures faced by NEET aspirants, particularly in major coaching hubs as analysis showed. The financial and emotional burdens associated with repeated examinations and preparation have been highlighted in public forums and outreach events.
“India will succeed only if you succeed, and India has a duty to protect every single student,” Rahul Gandhi stated during a recent student interaction in Kota.
Authorities continue to urge students and families to utilise available support systems and to report any signs of distress as details emerged. Mental health helplines and counselling services remain accessible for those affected by exam-related stress.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.