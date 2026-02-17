Tarique Rahman Sworn In As Bangladesh Prime Minister In Historic Ceremony

As noted in an article by The Hindu, a “Constitution Reform Commission” was also sworn in alongside the MPs. This commission, formed as a result of a recent referendum, will operate for 180 days, with all MPs serving as its members. The development has led to some unease among newly elected leaders regarding the division of responsibilities between parliamentary and commission duties. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented India at the event, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to attend due to prior commitments.