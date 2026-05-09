Suvendu Adhikari Sworn In As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of West Bengal on 9 May 2026 at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. The ceremony marked the end of the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule, with the BJP securing 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Five other BJP legislators also took oath as ministers during the event, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states.