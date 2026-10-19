Attack on Tiger Shroff: Shooters Arrested In Kota, Injured Driver Stable

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Three men suspected of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Mumbai were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, on 19 October 2026. The shooting occurred near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu around 7 pm on 18 October, as Shroff was returning from a football match. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver and a bystander sustained bullet injuries. Mumbai Police formed multiple teams to trace the attackers and launched an extensive investigation.
According to The Indian Express, the three suspects were apprehended in Kota following a coordinated operation between Mumbai and Rajasthan police. The authorities had registered a case against three unidentified men for allegedly firing five rounds at Shroff’s vehicle. Both the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are continuing their investigation, and statements from the injured driver have been recorded.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the attack involved three bike-borne assailants who opened fire at Shroff’s car. The actor’s driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured but are in stable condition. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Shroff after the incident and assured him of the state government’s support, stating, “No form of threat will be tolerated in Mumbai.”
Video footage from the scene shows two men firing at the car while a third waited on a motorcycle. The attackers fled immediately after the shooting. The videos, widely circulated on social media, captured the chaos and panic among bystanders, with blood visible on the ground and people running for cover.
Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, as official records confirmed. The motorcycle used in the attack was recovered near Andheri railway station. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and forensic evidence to establish the sequence of events and the attackers’ movements.
“My car was right behind, you know, by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that, you know, he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well,” said Karan Veer Mehra, an eyewitness.
Police detained at least one suspect soon after the incident, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg stated that several teams were formed to track the suspects. The authorities have not officially confirmed any gang involvement, though social media posts claiming responsibility are under examination.
Eyewitness accounts described confusion at the scene, with some initially mistaking the gunshots for fireworks. Coverage detailed that security personnel and police responded quickly, and a forensic team collected ballistic evidence from the site.
Forensic teams and police cordoned off the area and collected shell casings, as investigations continued. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, and police are reviewing all available evidence, including CCTV footage and social media activity.
“We have formed 15 teams and launched a search for the assailants. The primary reason and motive behind the shooting are unclear, and the probe underway will ascertain that,” a police officer stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.