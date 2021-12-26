President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Assent to Surrogacy Act, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021. The Presidential assent, which came on Saturday, 25 December, was published in the government gazette immediately.



The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on 17 December, after the Rajya Sabha passed it on 8 December.



According to the PRS research website, the Act defines surrogacy as a practice where a woman gives birth to a child for an intending couple with the intention of handing over the child to the couple after its birth.