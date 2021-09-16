'Very Unhappy': SC on Centre's 'Cherry-Picking' in Tribunal Appointments

Emphasising that it is distressing that names recommended by selection panel, which comprised of sitting top court judges and two senior bureaucrats, were not treated seriously, the top court gave Centre two weeks, as the last opportunity, to make good the appointments and furnish reasons for the names, which were rejected.



"We are very unhappy with what is going on," noted the Chief Justice, while questioning the Centre as to why recommendations made by the SCSC were not accepted. The SCSC shortlists candidates for appointment and then sends it to the Centre for clearance.



"Make all appointments. We give you two weeks' time," said the bench.

The bench pointed out that the SCSC recommended 9 judicial members and 10 technical members for National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the appointment letter issued showed "as if members were cherry-picked and some were kept on waiting".

"We cannot ignore selected candidates and go to waitlist. What type of selection and appointment is this?" it added