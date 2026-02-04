'Don't Send Notices Indiscriminately': SC Tells ECI on Mamata's SIR Petition

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the plea filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, addressed concerns about the handling of name discrepancies and the potential for large-scale voter disenfranchisement ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on 9 February 2026.