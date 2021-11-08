'Serious Issue': Supreme Court on 8 States Not Granting Consent for CBI Probe

On Monday, a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed that state governments not granting consent is a "serious issue".



It also expressed concern over pendency of the CBI's appeals in various courts - trial courts, high courts, and the Supreme Court. According to the CBI, a total of 13,291 appeals/revisions/writ petitions are pending in these courts - 327 in sessions court, 12258 in high courts, and 706 in the Supreme Court.



The CBI said in several cases, during the course of trial, proceedings are held up due to stay orders granted by the appellate courts - adversely affecting the pace of the trial.



"In some cases, leave to appeal is not granted immediately and it takes a lot of time for its admission. For instance, in 2G scam cases, leave to appeal was filed by the CBI within the prescribed timeline in year 2018, but the same has not been granted till date. (This also adds on to the difficulties being faced in prosecution of such cases)," said the CBI in its affidavit.