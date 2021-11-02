CBI Charges 2 Navy Commanders, 4 Others in Submarine Information Leak Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, 2 November, filed its first chargesheet naming six people, including two serving commanders and two retired Indian Navy officers in a case regarding the alleged leaking of confidential information about a sensitive submarine retro-fitting project, news agency PTI reported.

The individuals have been reportedly charged with the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code.

As per the CBI, the serving naval officers were allegedly leaking confidential information to the retired officers in return for financial gains.