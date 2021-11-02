CBI Charges 2 Navy Commanders, 4 Others in Submarine Information Leak Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered nine cases over the the post-election violence in West Bengal, sources told news agency PTI on Thursday, 26 August.
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, 2 November, filed its first chargesheet naming six people, including two serving commanders and two retired Indian Navy officers in a case regarding the alleged leaking of confidential information about a sensitive submarine retro-fitting project, news agency PTI reported.
The individuals have been reportedly charged with the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code.
As per the CBI, the serving naval officers were allegedly leaking confidential information to the retired officers in return for financial gains.
Both were arrested following the raids.
The accused also include Commander Ajeet Kumar Pandey posted at the Western Naval Command headquarters, a director of a private company and an alleged hawala operator, PTI reported.
These operations were launched after the Anti-Corruption unit of the agency uncovered the information leak.
At present, the CBI is undertaking a forensic analysis of digital products used by the officers, and speaking to other officers and ex-functionaries in regular contact with the accused.
Further, the navy is conducting an internal inquiry in the matter/
A statement of support by the Navy said, "Investigation related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by appropriate government agency."
