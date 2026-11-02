Ayodhya Temple Donation Theft: Supreme Court Refuses CBI Probe

The Supreme Court of India has closed all petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The decision followed the Uttar Pradesh government’s submission that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet against eight accused individuals. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, directed the trial to proceed before the local judicial magistrate, granting petitioners the right to assist the court as permitted by law. The Supreme Court clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the allegations.