SIT Submits Final Report On Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft.

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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has submitted its final report to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department, which has forwarded it to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while former Trust officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have not been named as accused. The Trust is expected to review the findings and determine further action.
According to The Hindu, the SIT was formed on 13 June 2026 at the request of the Trust, prior to Supreme Court intervention. The three-member panel was led by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, with Inspector General Kiran S. and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar as members. The SIT’s preliminary report, submitted on 23 June, led to the registration of an FIR and subsequent arrests.
As reported by The Indian Express, the final report was handed to the Trust’s interim general secretary Krishna Mohan and will be discussed at an upcoming Trust meeting. The report details lapses in donation management, including security shortcomings and recommendations for improved oversight, such as enhanced police deployment and stricter procedures for handling donation boxes and staff appointments.
The investigation found that cash thefts occurred nearly 70 times in the donation counting room between 27 April and 5 June 2026 as coverage revealed. CCTV footage reportedly showed employees removing cash, and the SIT identified failures in frisking and security checks at entry and exit points. Eight individuals—Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu—were arrested and remain in custody.
During the probe, the SIT examined the roles of former Trust general secretary Champat Rai and ex-member Anil Mishra, both of whom had resigned on 27 June 2026 amid the allegations. Findings indicated that neither was named as an accused in the final report. Rai reportedly stated that he had raised the initial complaint that led to the arrests and emphasised his responsibility for transparency in donation management.
The preliminary SIT report formed the basis for the FIR, which was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act as further details showed. The Trust’s construction committee chairperson, Nripendra Misra, described the alleged embezzlement as “a disgrace” and stated that improvements would be made to prevent recurrence. He confirmed that a high-level committee, led by a retired judge, is recommending a CEO for the Trust.
“This (the alleged donation theft) is a disgrace. We are not just apologetic but feeling humiliated and let down by it,” said Nripendra Misra, chairperson of the temple construction committee.
Eight accused were interrogated in police custody, and approximately ₹79 lakh in cash and other assets, including vehicles, were seized as investigation confirmed. The SIT also highlighted the need for stricter compliance with standard operating procedures, particularly those jointly followed by the Trust and the State Bank of India for donation handling.
The Trust is expected to review the SIT’s recommendations and decide on further steps as developments continue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.