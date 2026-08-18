SIT Submits Final Report On Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has submitted its final report to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department, which has forwarded it to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while former Trust officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have not been named as accused. The Trust is expected to review the findings and determine further action.