Bulandshahr Mob Lynching Case: Supreme Court Stays Bail Granted to Accused

The Supreme Court of India. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Monday, 3 January, stayed the bail granted to an accused in the 2018 alleged mob lynching incident at Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, which led to the death of a policeman.
The top court's observation came as it stayed the bail granted to accused Yogeshraj.
The bench noted that it appeared that even the charges had not been framed and there was thus no question of even examining the independent witnesses. "At this stage, while one of the accused Lokendra is in custody, the other accused who has been enlarged on bail is Yogeshraj," it said.
The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Yogeshraj to maintain parity with other co-accused who had been enlarged on bail.
The top court order came on a plea filed by Rajni Singh, wife of Inspector Subodh Singh, who was assaulted by a mob and shot dead.
The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Pranjal Kishore who argued that the accused instigated the incident of mob violence that claimed the life of the police officer.
