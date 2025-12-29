Supreme Court To Hear Case on Aravalli Hills' Definition Today Amid Protests

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear the Aravalli Hills matter today, following widespread protests over the court-approved definition of the hills and a ban on new mining leases.

The case, titled ‘In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues’, will be heard by a three-judge vacation bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih. The hearing comes after the court took suo motu cognisance of the issue, which has significant environmental and legal implications.