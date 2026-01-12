ISRO’s PSLV-C62 Failure: Technical Setback and Its Broader Implications

advertisement
The Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV-C62 mission, launched on 12 January 2026 from Sriharikota, encountered a critical anomaly during the third stage, resulting in mission failure. This marked the second consecutive failure for the PSLV series, following the unsuccessful PSLV-C61 mission in May 2025.
The PSLV-C62 was intended to deploy the EOS-N1 satellite and 14 co-passenger satellites into a sun-synchronous orbit, but the anomaly prevented successful completion of the mission.
According to The Hindu, the PSLV-C62 mission suffered a roll rate disturbance at the end of the third stage, which led to a deviation in the rocket’s flight path. ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan confirmed that the third stage experienced an anomaly, and a detailed analysis was initiated to determine the root cause. The failure followed a similar issue in the previous PSLV-C61 mission, where a drop in chamber pressure in the third stage led to mission abortion.
As reported by The Indian Express, the PSLV-C62 was the 64th flight of the PSLV and the first Indian space mission of 2026. The mission was managed by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, and included both domestic and international payloads.
Coverage revealed that the PSLV-C62’s failure was a significant setback for ISRO, given the vehicle’s reputation as the backbone of India’s space programme. The PSLV had previously completed 63 missions, including high-profile launches such as Chandrayaan-1 and the Mars Orbiter Mission. The recent failures have raised concerns about quality assurance and the need for enhanced scrutiny of the PSLV’s third stage.
Technical details provided following reports indicate that the third stage, known as PS3, is a solid-fuel motor that should not typically fail due to its technological maturity. The anomaly involved a disturbance in the vehicle’s roll rates, which resulted in a loss of control and deviation from the intended trajectory. ISRO initiated a Failure Analysis Committee to investigate the issue, but the full report has not been made public due to the sensitive nature of the payload and potential commercial implications.
Additional mission context was highlighted by the inclusion of the EOS-N1 satellite, also known as Anvesha, and 14 co-passenger satellites from both Indian and international entities. The mission also aimed to demonstrate the re-entry of the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule, which was scheduled to splash down in the South Pacific Ocean after de-boosting the fourth stage.
Countdown procedures and mission preparations were detailed as beginning on 11 January 2026, with a 22.5-hour countdown leading up to the scheduled launch at 10:18 am. The mission was closely watched due to the previous failure and the PSLV’s critical role in India’s space ambitions.
Further information as details emerged confirmed that the PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission was the 105th launch from Sriharikota and the fifth mission of the PSLV-DL variant. The EOS-N1 satellite was built for strategic purposes, and the mission was classified as a commercial launch by NSIL.
“The PSLV is among the most reliable launch vehicles in the world and has earlier carried missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan and Aditya-L1,” stated Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Director BR Guruprasad.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.