South Korea Fails to Launch 1st Homegrown Rocket KSLV-II

South Korea on Thursday, 21 October, failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit with its first homegrown rocket, dealing a setback to the country's decade-long project to join the elite global space club.



The KSLV-II rocket, also known as Nuri, flew to a target altitude of 700 km but failed to place the 1.5-tonne dummy satellite into orbit, President Moon Jae-in said in a press briefing at the Naro Space Centre in the southern coastal village of Goheung.

"The test-launch of Nuri-ho was completed. I am proud of it... Regrettably, we did not perfectly reach the goal, but we made a very creditable achievement in the first launch," he said.