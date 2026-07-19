Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Moves Delhi HC to Shift Activist from Safdarjung Hospital

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Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist on an indefinite hunger strike since 28 June, was removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.
His wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking his immediate transfer to a private hospital, alleging unlawful detention and lack of transparency in his medical care.
The High Court scheduled a special hearing on 19 July 2026 to address her plea.
According to Live Law, Dr Angmo wrote to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, stating that Wangchuk was forcibly removed from the protest site without consent and has been detained for over 24 hours without access to legal counsel or medical professionals of his choice.
She emphasised that the High Court’s earlier order only mandated health monitoring, not forced removal.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Dr Angmo’s petition alleges that Wangchuk’s confinement at Safdarjung Hospital constitutes “illegal detention” under the guise of medical care.
She claimed that the hospital informed her of a potassium level drop to 2.9, described as life-threatening, but an independent test later showed a level of 3.5, within the normal range.
Statements from Angmo indicate repeated requests for Wangchuk’s discharge or transfer have been denied.
She also reported that approximately 30 police personnel were stationed on their hospital floor, with over 100 across the premises, restricting movement for family and supporters.
As highlighted by Financial Express, Wangchuk’s supporters and public figures have criticised the manner of his transfer.
The activist, through a handwritten note relayed by his wife, described his hospitalisation as “illegal detention” and called for a peaceful march to Parliament on 20 July 2026.
"I fear that decisions are being made about his body and his life, behind closed doors, without his consent and without any independent oversight," Dr Angmo wrote in her letter to the court.
Further coverage detailed that Dr Angmo has “lost faith” in the government hospital’s treatment, citing discrepancies in medical bulletins and the refusal to allow Wangchuk’s transfer.
She warned that if anything happened to Wangchuk, the hospital and government would bear responsibility.
Live updates from the hearing confirmed that the High Court convened a special session to consider the urgent plea.
The petition seeks not only Wangchuk’s transfer but also unrestricted access for his lawyers and doctors, and a prohibition on any medical intervention without his or his wife’s consent.
"No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receives medical care," Dr Angmo stated in her plea.
Analysis showed that the High Court had previously directed daily clinical monitoring of Wangchuk’s health during his hunger strike. However, Dr Angmo’s petition argues that the current conditions violate his fundamental rights and requests immediate judicial intervention.
Updates from the hospital indicated that Wangchuk’s vital parameters were stable, though his blood parameters remained “marginally altered.” The hospital maintained that continuous medical supervision was necessary due to the effects of prolonged fasting.
"If anything happens to Sonam, the hospital authorities and the government must bear full responsibility," Dr Angmo reiterated in her public statements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.