Smriti Mandhana in TIME's 100 Most Influential Sportsperson, Only Indian in 2026

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TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026 list features athletes, coaches, investors, and advocates who have made significant contributions to the world of sports. Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, is the only Indian to be included in this year’s list. The annual compilation recognises individuals shaping the present and future of sports globally.
According to The Indian Express, Mandhana’s inclusion comes after a series of record-breaking performances, including becoming the first Indian woman to score a double century in a domestic one-day match and the first Indian batter to register centuries in all three international formats. She has also been recognised for her leadership, having captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Women’s Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the 2026 TIME list is led by basketball legend LeBron James and features global icons such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Alcaraz, Rory McIlroy, Eileen Gu, Victor Wembanyama, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Mandhana is placed in the ‘Titans’ category alongside Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, and Temba Bavuma.
As highlighted by Siasat, Mandhana’s profile in TIME notes her as the first woman to cross 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year and a joint record-holder for the most centuries in women’s international cricket, with 17 hundreds. Her consistency has set new benchmarks, including the most international runs scored by a woman across formats in 2024, a record she surpassed again in 2025.
Further details indicate that Mandhana values team achievements above individual accolades. She played a pivotal role as vice-captain during India’s ICC Women’s ODI World Cup victory, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer. Her leadership and performance have inspired a new generation of athletes in India.
Coverage revealed that Mandhana’s achievements extend beyond individual records, as she has consistently contributed to her teams’ successes at both domestic and international levels. Her recognition by TIME underscores her influence in shaping women’s cricket and sports culture in India.
Mandhana’s selection for the TIME 100 list has been widely acknowledged as details emerged, with her career milestones and leadership qualities cited as key factors. The list also includes other prominent athletes and leaders who have made significant impacts in their respective fields.
“Records keep tumbling in for the Mumbai-born opener,” TIME’s profile stated, highlighting her ongoing contributions to cricket and her role as a trailblazer for women in sports.
Mandhana’s presence as the only Indian on the 2026 TIME 100 Most Influential People in Sports list reflects her sustained excellence and the growing prominence of Indian athletes on the global stage according to recent updates.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.