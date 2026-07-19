Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write to PM; Demand Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The letter, sent ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, highlights concerns over the handling of offerings and calls for public disclosure of the trust’s accounts.

The issue has led to multiple arrests and resignations within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.