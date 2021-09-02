Sharjeel Imam Said 'As-Salamu Alaykum', Indicates Who He Addressed: Delhi Police

Representing the Delhi Police, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 1 September, that JNU student Sharjeel Imam commenced one of his allegedly inflammatory speeches with "As-salamu alaykum", indicating that it was only addressing a specific religious community.

He added, "The people called upon to take action were also from one community. The speech was definitely divisive. It was not made for the general public at large but a specific community. He is attempting to create complete anarchy," news agency PTI reported.