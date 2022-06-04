Several Congress, Akali Dal Leaders Join BJP During Amit Shah's Chandigarh Visit

File image of Home Minister Amit Shah
(Photo: PTI)
Several Congress Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including four former ministers, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 4 June, Saturday at the party office in Chandigarh.
Among those from the Congress who joined BJP are leaders Raj K Verka, Gurpreet S Kangar, Balbir Sidhu, Kewal S Dhillon, Sunder Sham Arora, and Kamaljeet S Dhillon.
While from the SAD, leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh & Sarup Chand Singla, along with Mohali mayor Amarjeet S Sidhu, joined the BJP.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the BJP office in Chandigarh post the joining of Congress & SAD leaders.
Congress leaders said that they were dissatisfied with the how the party was treating them. While BJP leaders said this reflects on the Congress party's lacunas.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)