Several Congress, Akali Dal Leaders Join BJP During Amit Shah's Chandigarh Visit

Several Congress Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including four former ministers, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 4 June, Saturday at the party office in Chandigarh.

Among those from the Congress who joined BJP are leaders Raj K Verka, Gurpreet S Kangar, Balbir Sidhu, Kewal S Dhillon, Sunder Sham Arora, and Kamaljeet S Dhillon.

While from the SAD, leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh & Sarup Chand Singla, along with Mohali mayor Amarjeet S Sidhu, joined the BJP.