SC to Hear Amazon Plea Against Delhi HC Direction to CCI on Show Cause Notice

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 November, agreed to hear a plea by Amazon against Delhi High Court's order directing Competition Commission of India to take a decision with respect to show cause notice issued by it to Amazon.



Counsel for Amazon mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana.



The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, told the counsel that 'it cannot give a date for hearing either today (25 November) or tomorrow (26 November)'.

However, the counsel insisted that there is an urgency in the matter. He submitted that they told the CCI on Wednesday about the matter, but the CCI said they were constrained by the Delhi High Court order, which gave two weeks till 29 November.