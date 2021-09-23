Google Moves Delhi HC Against CCI After 'Leak' of Confidential Report

Google on Thursday, 23 September, said that it has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the leak of the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s confidential report pertaining to the investigation against the global search engine giant.



"We are deeply concerned that the Director General's Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while it was in the CCI's custody," the company said in a statement.

"Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any government investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures."