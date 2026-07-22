'Meet at Neutral Venue': CJP Declines Invite for Talks at JP Nadda's Residence

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das stated on 22 July 2026 that the organisation is prepared to meet with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, but only at a neutral venue near Jantar Mantar.

Das emphasised that the government must demonstrate a genuine intention to address the protesters’ demands, particularly regarding the NEET paper leak issue.

The CJP has not yet received a formal response from the government on this request, and the protest at Jantar Mantar continues with thousands of students present.