'Meet at Neutral Venue': CJP Declines Invite for Talks at JP Nadda's Residence

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das stated on 22 July 2026 that the organisation is prepared to meet with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, but only at a neutral venue near Jantar Mantar.
Das emphasised that the government must demonstrate a genuine intention to address the protesters’ demands, particularly regarding the NEET paper leak issue.
The CJP has not yet received a formal response from the government on this request, and the protest at Jantar Mantar continues with thousands of students present.
According to The Siasat Daily, Saurav Das recounted that Delhi Police had contacted the CJP, relaying JP Nadda’s willingness to hold further discussions. However, the CJP declined to meet at the minister’s residence, insisting on a neutral location due to concerns about the effectiveness and sincerity of such talks.
Das reiterated, “If the government is concerned about security at the protest site, we are willing to meet at a neutral venue near Jantar Mantar. We are still waiting to hear back from them.”
As reported by Hindustan Times, Das clarified that the CJP has been open to dialogue from the outset but will not attend meetings at government offices or residences. He suggested the Constitution Club of India as a possible neutral venue, citing potential security issues if ministers visit Jantar Mantar directly.
The CJP’s stance remains firm that talks must occur in a setting that ensures transparency and safety for all parties involved.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Das stressed the importance of the government’s intent, stating, “There is no point in calling us for meaningless discussions. Our time is valuable. Thousands of people are still participating in the protest, and we have to manage that as well.”
The CJP leadership has also called for no further FIRs against protesters and has urged the government to clarify its position on the core demands.
“The government must have the intention to accept our demands. There is no point in calling us for meaningless discussions. Our time is valuable. Thousands of people are still participating in the protest, and we have to manage that as well... The government should clarify whether it genuinely intends to engage with us,” Saurav Das said.
Dialogue efforts have continued following the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk, which intensified the protest movement.
Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital, and the government reiterated its openness to talks. However, CJP representatives maintain that the government initiated contact for discussions, not the protesters.
Ongoing negotiations have not yet produced a timeline for further meetings as officials indicated. While the government has assured that the demands will be discussed in the appropriate forum, no commitment has been made regarding the timing or outcome of these discussions. The CJP continues to insist on a neutral venue and clear intent from the government before proceeding.
“If the government is concerned about security at the protest site, we are willing to meet at a neutral venue near Jantar Mantar. We are still waiting to hear back from them,” Saurav Das reiterated.
Protesters remain at Jantar Mantar as coverage revealed, with the CJP leadership stating that the agitation will not end until their demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, are met. The government’s position remains that it is open to dialogue but has not provided assurances on meeting the protesters’ core demands.
Security measures in Delhi have been heightened as details emerged, with additional police and CRPF deployments and the closure of multiple metro stations. The CJP has continued to coordinate protest logistics and maintain discipline among participants while awaiting further communication from the government.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.