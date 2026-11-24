As highlighted by Deccan Herald, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the timing of the notice was deliberate, questioning why the discrepancy was only raised after Das became a prominent activist. Dipke noted that Das had previously travelled abroad on the same passport without issue. He further criticised the government’s actions, stating, “Why was the notice served so late, so that he cannot get time to reply? Why do they have so much fear?”