Saurav Das Faces Madras HC Notice Over Plea To Cancel His Passport, Aadhaar

The Madras High Court has issued notice to Saurav Das, co-convenor of the Cockroach Janata Party, in response to a public interest litigation seeking a probe into his identity and background. The petition requests the cancellation of his passport and Aadhaar card, and the blocking of his social media accounts, citing alleged derogatory remarks against the judiciary. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in six weeks, with notices also sent to several government authorities.