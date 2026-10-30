Saurav Das Faces Madras HC Notice Over Plea To Cancel His Passport, Aadhaar

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The Madras High Court has issued notice to Saurav Das, co-convenor of the Cockroach Janata Party, in response to a public interest litigation seeking a probe into his identity and background. The petition requests the cancellation of his passport and Aadhaar card, and the blocking of his social media accounts, citing alleged derogatory remarks against the judiciary. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in six weeks, with notices also sent to several government authorities.
According to Live Law, the plea was filed by Ganesh Kumar of Kanchipuram District, who sought a detailed and fair investigation into Saurav Das’s antecedents. The petition also requests that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology block Das’s Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts to prevent further statements against the judiciary.
As reported by Siasat, the division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan examined documents related to Das’s identity and sought clarification on certain details. The petitioner identified Das as “Yogesh Sharma alias Saurav Das” and requested an investigation into his personal details, including information about his parents and address.
As highlighted by Scroll, the petition also seeks the cancellation of Das’s passport and Aadhaar card if he is found to be a foreign citizen. The plea further requests an inquiry into the citizenship and background of Das, as well as the blocking of his social media accounts for allegedly derogatory remarks about the judiciary and Supreme Court judges.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the court issued notices to Das and several Union government authorities, including the Regional Passport Officer in Chennai and the Unique Identification Authority of India. The petition specifically seeks an inquiry into the background of Das’s mother and biological father, who are alleged to reside in Puducherry.
“The manner in which he speaks about the judiciary, this is not the way to speak. I had given a complaint to the authorities, but no action had been taken. So I’m filing this petition,” advocate B Jagannath, representing the petitioner, stated in court.
As further details emerged, the petitioner alleged that Das’s actual name is Yogesh Sharma and claimed he has roots in Nepal. The affidavit accuses Das of concealing these details to obtain Indian identification documents and alleges that he may possess multiple passports.
During the hearing, coverage revealed that the bench examined documents attached to the plea and sought clarification on certain particulars. The petitioner’s counsel also referred to statements allegedly made by Das against the judiciary, prompting the bench to question whether prior complaints had been filed with authorities.
In addition, analysis showed that the petition requests directions to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block Das’s X and Instagram handles and to prevent him from making further statements concerning the judiciary.
The matter is set to be heard again after six weeks as proceedings continue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.