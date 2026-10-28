SP Wins Legislative Council Seat in Modi's Varanasi

The Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Lal Bihari Yadav won the Varanasi Teachers’ constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections held in October 2026. The contest, which included five graduate and six teacher constituencies, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SP as the main contenders. Counting began on 27 October 2026, with results for several seats emerging over the following days. Only graduate and teacher voters were eligible to participate, and polling was conducted using ballot papers.