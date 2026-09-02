Anandbazar Patrika's Office Painted Saffron Over 'Saffron Hooliganism' Headline

According to Deccan Herald, the protest was triggered after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari tacitly demanded an apology from the newspaper for its headline. Adhikari had stated that if the daily did not apologise, monks wearing saffron would protest against it. The protesters, some wearing saffron headscarves, raised slogans against the newspaper in front of the office while police stood guard but did not prevent the painting of the pillars.