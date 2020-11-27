Russia to Produce over 100 Mn Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine in India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Hetero intend to start the production of Sputnik V at the beginning of 2021. IANS COVID-19 vaccine. Representational photo. | (Photo: IANS) Breaking News The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Hetero intend to start the production of Sputnik V at the beginning of 2021.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Hetero, one of India's generic pharmaceutical companies, have agreed to produce in India over 100 million doses of ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 vaccine in India per year. The parties intend to start the production of Sputnik V at the beginning of 2021.

“We are pleased to collaborate with RDIF as a manufacturing partner for the most anticipated Sputnik V vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19,” Murali Krishna Reddy, Director, International Marketing, Hetero Labs Limited said in a statement.

"This collaboration is another step towards our commitment in the battle against COVID-19 and realising the objective of 'Make-in-India' campaign as envisioned by our Prime Minister of India," Reddy added. According to the RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, the vaccine's interim clinical trial results show 95 percent efficacy on the 42nd day after the first dose.

Vaccine to be Supplied Globally

Currently, Phase III clinical trials are approved and are ongoing in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela and other countries, as well as Phase II-III in India. Requests for more than 1.2 billion doses of Sputnik V vaccine came from more than 50 countries. The vaccine supplies for the global market will be produced by RDIF's international partners in India, Brazil, China, South Korea and other countries.

“We are delighted to announce the agreement between RDIF and Hetero that will pave the way to the production of the safe and highly effective Sputnik V vaccine on Indian soil,” Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said in a statement.