Rupee Breaches 91 Mark, Hits Record Low Amid Global Tensions

The Indian rupee fell to a record low, breaching the 91 mark against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, 21 January 2026. The currency opened at 91.05 and quickly depreciated, reaching as low as 91.58 during intraday trading. This decline was driven by persistent foreign fund outflows, heightened geopolitical tensions, and a cautious global investment environment. The Reserve Bank of India’s intervention was not immediately evident during the session, and the rupee’s weakness continued to weigh on investor sentiment.