Rupee at 90: A 'Smart Move'? Not Quite

The rupee sank to 90.42 to a US dollar on 4 December before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened to pull it back to just above Rs 90 to a dollar.

The next day, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to cut the RBI’s repo rate (the interest rate at which the RBI lends rupees to banks on their demand) by 25 basis points (0.25 percent) to 5.25 percent. In rupee’s context, the RBI announced a US dollar-rupee swap auction of $5 billion for a tenor of three years, to be held on 16 December.

The rupee dropped below 90 on 5 December as well.

Last year on 23 December, I had written a piece titled, ‘Rupee at 85 to a Dollar: Sinking Towards 100?’ for The Quint, and had hoped that it would not drop below Rs 90 in 2025. Unfortunately, the ‘managed float policy’ of the RBI could not ensure it.