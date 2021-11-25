Results Provide Evidence for Effectiveness: Bharat Biotech on Covaxin Study

Of the 2,714 employees in the study population, 1,617 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and 1,097 tested negative. The adjusted vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 after two doses of BBV152 with the second dose administered 14 or more days before undergoing RT-PCR testing was 50 percent.



On the Delta variant, Bharat Biotech noted, "These results compare well with the 65.2 percent efficacy obtained during the controlled Phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin conducted among the general population."

Bharat Biotech had announced the results of the Phase-III clinical trials in July for the Covaxin shot, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV).