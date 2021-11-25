Results Provide Evidence for Effectiveness: Bharat Biotech on Covaxin Study

Latest study researchers at AIIMS acknowledged that the vaccine effectiveness is lower than the efficacy reported.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Thursday, 25 November, said that a recent study on Covaxin provides 'evidence for effectiveness' of India's first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19.
Reacting to a real-world assessment, which said that Covaxin is 50 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, Bharat Biotech said, "These results provide evidence for effectiveness for Covaxin in real life settings."
The vaccine manufacturer said, "Bharat Biotech commends the investigators from AIIMS on the BBV152 study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases."
The firm further said, "An effectiveness result of 50 percent achieved during the peak COVID-19 Delta variant wave in India, in a high-risk study population of physicians and healthcare workers, in a health-related environment, and who are challenged repeatedly with high viral loads, provides insights into the efficacy and effectiveness of Covaxin."
In a study published in the journal The Lancet, earlier this month, Bharat Biotech demonstrated Covaxin to be 77.8 percent effective against COVID-19, and 65.2 percent against Delta variant.
Of the 2,714 employees in the study population, 1,617 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and 1,097 tested negative. The adjusted vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 after two doses of BBV152 with the second dose administered 14 or more days before undergoing RT-PCR testing was 50 percent.
On the Delta variant, Bharat Biotech noted, "These results compare well with the 65.2 percent efficacy obtained during the controlled Phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin conducted among the general population."
Bharat Biotech had announced the results of the Phase-III clinical trials in July for the Covaxin shot, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)