‘No Double Standards on Terrorism’: Rajnath Singh Calls for Action at SCO Meet

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Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Council of Heads of Government meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on 20 October 2026. He met with Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rosulzoda and Tajikistan’s Defence Minister Emomali Sobirzoda. Singh emphasised the longstanding civilisational ties and people-to-people links between India and Tajikistan. The SCO meeting focused on strengthening multilateral cooperation among member states in trade, economy, investment, connectivity, innovation, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges.
According to The Hindu, Rajnath Singh highlighted the issue of double standards on terrorism during his address at the SCO Heads of Government meeting. He called for a unified and uncompromising approach to combating terrorism, stating that selective approaches undermine the collective fight against the threat.
Singh’s remarks at the summit included a call for all SCO member states to avoid politicising the issue of terrorism and to refrain from distinguishing between “good” and “bad” terrorists. He reiterated India’s position that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned and combated without exception as coverage revealed.
During his visit, Singh also discussed strengthening bilateral defence cooperation with Tajikistan, focusing on capacity building and training. The discussions were held on the sidelines of the SCO meeting, reflecting India’s ongoing efforts to deepen strategic ties in Central Asia following official statements.
“We exchanged views on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest with emphasis on capacity building and training,” Rajnath Singh stated in a public post.
The SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing cooperation initiatives and considered decisions related to the organisation’s financial and institutional functioning. Singh’s participation underscored India’s commitment to multilateralism and regional security as analysis showed.
India’s stance at the summit was consistent with its long-standing policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Singh’s comments on double standards were aimed at encouraging all SCO members to adopt a uniform approach, without exceptions or political considerations as details emerged.
“Selective approaches to combating terrorism will only undermine our collective resolve,” Singh said, reiterating India’s call for unity against the threat.
The meeting in Dushanbe was attended by heads of government and senior officials from all SCO member states. The agenda included discussions on economic cooperation, connectivity projects, and cultural exchanges, in addition to security issues as reporting indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.