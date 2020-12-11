9 Newborns Die Within 8 Hours in Rajasthan’s Kota Hospital

The medical superintendent of the hospital, SC Dulara, said in his report that nine newborns who came to the hospital for treatment died on Thursday. Of these, three children were brought dead to the hospital and their families were immediately informed in this regard.

Additionally, three children suffered from congenital malformations and passed away. The remaining three children died of COT (sudden infant death). According to the paediatricians, COT deaths include dying due to suffocation or other reasons which include error while feeding the kid.

Sharma has given strict instructions to the hospital administration to ensure proper care of newborns. He said that strict action will be taken for negligence in treatment.