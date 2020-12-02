Eight Infants Die in Three Days in MP Hospital, CM Orders Probe

Preterm birth is the second leading cause of deaths in infants in India, preceded only by pneumonia. | (Photo: Harsh Sahani/ The Quint )

Eight infants have died in the last three days in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, 490 kilometres from the state capital Bhopal, reported NDTV. According to the report, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a high-level probe into circumstances leading to the deaths.

The New Indian Express reported that three children, who died on Friday, were admitted at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), while a newborn girl died at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) on the same day.