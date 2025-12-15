Raj Kumar Goyal Sworn in as New Chief Information Commissioner

advertisement
Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Raj Kumar Goyal was sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of India on 15 December 2025. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Goyal's appointment comes after a three-member panel, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommended his name for the position last week.
According to The Indian Express, Goyal is a retired IAS officer from the 1990 batch, belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.
Goyal retired as Secretary of the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice on 31 August 2025. He has held significant positions in various ministries, including serving as Secretary (Border Management) in the Home Ministry.
During the ceremony, President Murmu emphasised the importance of Goyal's responsibilities in upholding the Right to Information (RTI) Act and ensuring transparency in government operations. Goyal's role will involve addressing RTI-related matters fairly and promptly, thereby safeguarding citizens' rights to access government information.
The panel that recommended Goyal's appointment also suggested eight other names for the positions of Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission. This move is significant as it will restore the commission to its full strength for the first time in over nine years. The commission can have a maximum of 10 information commissioners, and currently, Anandi Ramalingam and Vinod Kumar Tiwari serve as Information Commissioners.
The report noted that these appointments are crucial for enhancing the effectiveness of the transparency watchdog.
Goyal's appointment has been welcomed by transparency activists who have long advocated for a fully functional Central Information Commission. They believe that a complete commission will better address the backlog of RTI appeals and complaints. The Hindu said in another report that the commission's effectiveness is vital for promoting accountability in governance.
The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, highlighting the significance of Goyal's appointment within the government framework.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint team before publishing.