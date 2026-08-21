Rahul Gandhi Sits In At Police Station With CJP Protest Pellet Gun Victim

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Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited a Delhi police station on 21 August 2026 to support a student injured by a pellet gun during a protest march to Parliament on 20 July. Gandhi accompanied the victim, who was hurt during the Cockroach Janta Party-led demonstration demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The group first approached Mandir Marg police station and then proceeded to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi, after the initial complaint was not registered.
According to The Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi insisted on remaining at the police premises until an official case was filed regarding the alleged use of pellet guns by police personnel during the protest. Congress leaders present stated that Gandhi was determined not to leave until the authorities registered the complaint, highlighting the seriousness with which the incident was being pursued.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi’s actions stand in contrast to the approach of other Congress leaders, such as Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. While Gandhi has vocally supported protesters at Jantar Mantar and Jharkhand, Reddy’s recent remarks about minorities and protesters have drawn criticism and are seen as diverging from the central party’s stance.
Coverage revealed that the Congress central leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, has consistently lent support to protest movements, whereas some state leaders have made statements that risk alienating key communities. This difference in approach has led to internal party debates and public scrutiny of the Congress’s overall messaging on protest and minority issues.
“Rahul Gandhi first went to Mandir Marg police station. Because the case was not registered there, he went to meet DCP (Central). He will not return till the case is registered,” a Congress leader said, as quoted in the coverage.
Analysis showed that the July 20 protest was organised to demand accountability from the government regarding the use of force against demonstrators. The incident involving the pellet gun injury has become a focal point for opposition criticism of police conduct during public demonstrations.
Further details emerged as the Congress’s support for protestors was contrasted with the rhetoric of some regional leaders. The party’s central leadership has faced challenges in maintaining a unified message, especially when state-level comments diverge from national positions.
The sit-in at the police station continued into the evening as Gandhi and the injured student awaited official action. The outcome of the complaint and any subsequent investigation had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.
“He will not return till the case is registered,” reiterated the Congress leader, underscoring the opposition’s insistence on accountability for the use of pellet guns during protests.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.