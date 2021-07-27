Puri Becomes 1st Indian City With ‘Drinkable Tap Water’ Available 24x7

The chief minister said his government has enhanced the budgetary allocation under drinking water supply by 20 times in past five years, from Rs 200 crore to Rs 4,000 crore.



This transformative initiative of the Odisha government's 'Sujal' or 'Drink From Tap' mission falls under the 5T governance mantra and is set to benefit the city's 2.5 lakh local population and 2 crore tourists who visit the holy city annually.

The government has set up 400 drinking water fountains in various places of the city. This provision of safe drinking water will further help prevent the usage of plastic bottles eliminating 400 metric tonnes of plastic waste, he pointed out.