Punjab Police Seize 11 Grenades Dropped by Pak Drone in Gurdaspur

Five days after busting a drone module, Punjab Police have seized 11 Arges 84 hand-grenades dropped on the night of 19 December by a drone launched from Pakistan, which was engaged and shot at jointly by police and Border Security Force (BSF) close to the border in Gurdaspur district.

The development came even as a police team, investigating the 14 December drone module case of Amritsar (Rural) district, arrested two Delhi-based suppliers of drones, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight, including the four jailed smugglers who were found connected with the case.