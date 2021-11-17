PM To Hand Over Helicopters, Drones to Armed Forces on 19 November in Jhansi

Image for representation purpose.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over light combat helicopters, indigenously designed drones, advanced electronic warfare suits, and other military equipment to armed forces in Jhansi on 19 November.
The prime minister will also unveil the first project that starts at Jhansi in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) defence corridor. A unit for manufacturing of Bharat Dynamics Ltd for developing propulsion system for anti-guided missiles worth Rs 400 crore will be set up over there.
The Defence Acquisition Council had approved 40 such helicopters to be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
The LCH is a new addition to the HAL's helicopter division. This twin-engine helicopter is a dedicated combat helicopter of 5-8 tonne class.
The LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for effective combat roles and is designed to carry out roles such as destruction of enemy air defence, counter-insurgency, search and rescue, anti-tank, counter surface force operations, etc. The LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 m (16,400 ft) with considerable load of weapons and fuel.
Digital kiosk at National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen heroes and National War Memorial mobile app will also be launched, the defence ministry said.
The ministry said that they are formally dedicating a number of schemes to the nation in a celebration titled 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv' being organised from 17 to 19 November 2021 in Jhansi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)