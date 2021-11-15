Prior to Inauguration by PM Modi, IAF Holds Trial Runs on Purvanchal Expressway

Two days ahead of its inauguraton by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Air Force (IAF), on Sunday, 14 November, landed fighter aircrafts Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI on the 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway as part of its rehearsal for an airshow on Tuesday, 16 November, PTI reported.

PM Modi is scheduled to land at the modified airstrip via the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on Tuesday, 16 November. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also land at the same airstrip.

According to official sources, the IAF will carry out more rehearsals at the airstrip before Tuesday and added that 30 fighter planes will showcase their might at the newly-constructed expressway.

During the event, IAF aircrafts Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI would reportedly make multiple landings and takeoffs, Livemint reported.